Trees down, power out as storms roll through the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe storms are rolling through the Piedmont Triad.

There are reports of multiple trees in the FOX8 viewing area.

A tree fell on a house on Century Park Court in Kernersville. There is no word on the extent of the damage to the home.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the following Triad counties have more than 1,000 customers without power:

Guilford - 6,600

Forsyth - 1,100

Davidson - 2,300

Randolph - 1,500

Yadkin - 1,900

High Point Electric reports there are 950 outages in the city.

Track the storms with the FOX8 interactive radar.