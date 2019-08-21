Roof collapses at former headquarters of NC Shakespeare Festival in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The roof collapsed at a building at the former headquarters of the N.C. Shakespeare Festival in High Point during Wednesday's storms.

The building, on West Ward Avenue near the intersection with West Green Drive, served as the hub of operations for the now-defunct festival.

During Wednesday's storms, the wind blew part of the roof off and the rest of it collapsed in the building.

No one was inside and no one was injured.

Debris could be seen in the street as well as at the business across from the building.

The N.C. Shakespeare Festival ceased operations in 2014.