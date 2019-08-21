Person hit, killed on I-73 in Greensboro identified

August 21, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police have released the identity of the person hit and killed on Interstate 73 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-73 near Hilltop Road.

A 2015 Jeep Cherokee was headed south on I-73 and hit Jason Lee Stephens, 29, of Archdale, who was walking in the travel lanes, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Stephens died from his injuries.

Neither excessive speed or driver impairment were factors in the crash, police said.

The GPD Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating.

