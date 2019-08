Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The exit ramp from West Wendover Avenue onto Interstate 73 South is closed Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

All southbound lanes in the area are closed due to a traffic crash involving injuries that officers responded to at 3:35 a.m.

All drivers are advised to avoid this area at this time.

No word on the cause of the crash, or the extent of any injuries.