Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Generally, locals of North Carolina are good-mannered, eager to help and friendly to both other locals and visitors alike. People will say ‘hi’ just about anywhere. And the state is a melting pot of people from all over the country, which is a highlight.

That’s according to Big Seven Travel which ranked NC 33rd friendliest state in the country.

Minnesota ranked as the friendliest state and New York was last.

All that and more in today's Money Matters with Jane King.