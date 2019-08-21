× Lexington man charged with multiple counts of statutory sex offense of a child

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing multiple child sex offense charges in Davidson County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Dustin Taylor Southall, 34, of Lexington, is charged with six counts each of statutory sex offense of a child, indecent liberties with a minor and felony child abuse.

On June 30, sheriff’s detectives learned of the alleged sexual assault on multiple juveniles.

The juveniles had a forensic interview at The Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville.

Following an investigation, Southall was identified as the suspect.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Southall is being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $2 million secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 30.