Greensboro Aquatic Center nearing completion on 4th swimming pool

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Aquatic Center in its final lap of construction. Ground broke on the fourth swimming pool almost a year ago and now complex directors are preparing for the grand opening on Sept. 24.

Crews are diving into those finishing touches before getting to that long-awaited finish line.

Directors said there's been incredible progress.

"We're rapidly moving right along, painting, last-minute touches in locker rooms," said Susan Braman, director of the aquatic center.

The HVAC unit and electricity throughout the building are not finished.

"We expect to be filling the pool in the next few weeks," Braman said.

Workers spent Wednesday lining the bottom of it, which is very detailed work for all the racing lanes on the bottom, according to Braman.

This pool has eight long lanes and 19 short lanes able to serve to the aquatic center for any swimming need.

"Lots of flexible for us to service the community with programs and the teams that train here year-round," Braman said.

The aquatic center will now be over 101,000 square feet. The fourth pool makes the facility a more attractive place for local and national events.

"It's really put Greensboro on the map and that's what allowed us to build this. Those tax dollars coming back into the city," Braman said.