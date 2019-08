× FOX8 correction

On Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, FOX8 aired, and posted to our website http://www.myfox8.com, a story about a farmer who sold traditional grown products and billed them as organic. The farmer is serving 10 years in prison.

With this particular story, FOX8 inadvertently showed video of a Greensboro farm, Bernie’s Berries.

Bernie’s Berries is in no way connected to the story we aired and posted to our website.

We sincerely apologize for the error.