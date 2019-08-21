Copperhead Strike at Carowinds closed due to hand injury

The Copperhead Strike rollercoaster at Carowinds is closed due to an injury that occurred on Sunday, FOX46 reported.

Carowinds released the following statement:

“On Sunday evening, a guest had a thumb injury on the Copperhead Strike roller coaster. Park officials immediately responded and the guest was transported for medical care. Out of precaution, the ride is currently closed while we conduct an assessment. The safety of our guests is our top priority.”