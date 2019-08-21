Arrest made after man, teen shot in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- An arrest has been made after two people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday morning in Winston-Salem.

Abram Walter Cotton, 21, of Winston-Salem, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. in the 700 block of Efird Street, just west of Smith Reynolds Airport. Police said Jake Westmoreland, 34, was found shot. The other victim, a 16-year-old boy, was inside the house and ran out. He suffered a gunshot wound and was later found at a Speedway gas station on Akron Drive. Police said that Westmoreland and the 16-year old are expected to survive.

Cotton was also served with a probation violation, for which there is no bond allowed.

He is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.