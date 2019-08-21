Action plan to drive up tourism in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point is not a tourist destination, it’s a business destination.

“Let's identify what we do well and focus on that and do more of it and do it better. The things that we don’t do well, just put to the side,” said Patrick Chapin, of Business High Point - Chamber of Commerce.

It starts with furniture. The Convention and Visitors Bureau is pushing for year-round opportunities to attract designers and furniture enthusiasts.

That's where construction near BB&T Point comes into play.

“Were actually creating a district or a campus that’s going to be very unique,” Chapin said.

They’re treating furniture assets like attractions.

“People can actually come experience and watch makers build and create furnishings and light fixtures and then we will actually have a retail space for that within the building as well,” Chapin said.

Once construction is complete on High Point University’s Congdon Events Center there will be over 225,000 square feet of connected convention space aimed to attract designers, tradeshows and meetings.

“A center for design and innovation,” Chapin said.

Then comes sports. We have the BB&T Point Stadium where the Rockers play.

And the city has invested $98,000 to making Oak Hollow Lake more inviting by adding buoys and a floating dock.

“Were not going to compete with softball tournaments in other communities in North Carolina, but we’ve got a great lake here, Oak Hollow Lake, so maybe we can attract more rowing opportunities,” Chapin said.