6 seniors accused of lewd and sexual activity at conservation area

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Six seniors were arrested in a conservation area in Connecticut for lewd and sexual activity, the Associated Press reports.

Those arrested, ranging in age from 62 to 85, are accused of meeting up for sexual activity at the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield.

Police set up surveillance and saw several violations.

The arrestees — five men and an 85-year-old woman — face charges including breach of peace and public indecency.