2 suspects accused of planning to retaliate after High Point shooting appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Two suspects who police said tried to retaliate in High Point's Monday night shooting appeared in court on Wednesday.

Dozens of bullets were fired into a home and one grazed a 2-year-old.

Corey Breeden, 17, and Tawan Thompson, 18, admitted to planning to retaliate after Monday’s shooting. Breeden’s mother spoke on his behalf.

“We moved from High Point to get my son away from this environment. Since his last convictions my son has not gotten in any trouble at all,” Breeden’s mother said.

On Monday night police conducted a traffic stop. Breeden was driving a car and refused to stop until he pulled into an apartment complex. Breeden, Thompson and a 15-year-old ran from the vehicle, which they allegedly left in drive. That caused their car to hit another one nearby.

Police found guns in the vehicle and said the teens admitted to wanting to retaliate after someone shot at a home on Green Drive and a bullet grazed the 2-year-old.

Judge Angela Fox put the following guidelines in place for the suspects:

“He is to have no contact whatsoever with his co-defendant. He is also to go to school each and every day. Not be in possession of any controlled substances and not be in possession or around in any manner whatsoever firearms,” Fox said.

Both men face several charges including resisting arrest and possessing firearms.

They are being held on a $50,000 bond.