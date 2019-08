Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was seriously injured when she crashed into a tree in Greensboro.

Police closed off Guilford College Road from Hornaday Road up to Interstate 73 due to the wreck Tuesday morning.

The woman was driving a blue SUV, but it is unclear what caused her to crash.

Police say she was driving alone and had to be pulled from the vehicle.

Officers have not released the woman's name or age.