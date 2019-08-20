× Tennessee woman accused of severely scalding 2-year-old girl’s feet as a punishment

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman reportedly punished a 2-year-old girl by scalding her feet, WTVC reports.

Jennifer Vaughn, 53, was arrested Monday and charged with felony aggravated child abuse.

Police say Vaughn burned the girl as a form of punishment.

Rhea County deputies responded to a report of a toddler with burn wounds on Aug. 11.

The girl was taken a Tennessee hospital and then flown to a center specializing in burns in Georgia.

After seeing her injuries, doctors referred to the girl’s injuries as “sock burns” due to the way the burns looked like socks on her feet.

Detectives told WTVC the burns were so severe that skin grafts may not take.

The girl is now back home in Tennesee with more surgeries scheduled.