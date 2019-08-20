Teen honors father killed in Afghanistan with special senior photos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Neb. -- A Nebraska high school student is getting a lot of attention on social media because of her unique senior pictures.

Julia Yllescas decided to pay tribute to her father in a special way because he died while serving in Afghanistan.

When it comes to big events in Yllescas life, like getting married and having kids, she's realized her father won't be there. But for senior pictures, she wanted to make sure he was.

"It almost felt when I saw those pictures that he truly was there," she told KOLN.

On Saturday, Yllescas had her senior pictures taken and sent in pictures to the photographer to see if she could create an "angel picture."

Yllescas' dad died in Afghanistan in 2008 after he ran over an IED. He was able to make it to a hospital in Texas but about a month later he died.

Being an active-duty military wife herself, photographer Susanne Beckmann said she was honored to take the photos.

"I was teary-eyed when I was editing them, all I could think in my head is, 'I don't ever want to have to do this for my own kids,'" Beckmann said.

Yllescas says she couldn't be more thankful for the pictures, which she will carry with her forever.

"Just to have that on my wall and be like, 'No he is with me, even though I can't physically see him,'" she said.

Yllscas' angel photos have already been shared on Facebook thousands of times.