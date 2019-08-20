Tanget takes tacos in a whole new direction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELON, N.C. -- It's Taco Tuesday and if you are looking to try a nontraditional taco, you should check out Tangent Eat + Bar in Elon.

The taco shop serves a wide variety of tacos. Some are southern-inspired like chicken and waffles, and fried green tomatoes.

Other tacos feature an Asian flare like the Korean Steak and Bahn Mi.

One of the owners says they use a corn or flour soft taco shell as a vessel and then fill it with fun flavors. They even serve a Brussel Truffle taco. It's filled with fried brussel sprouts and cheese.

Tangent sits right beside Elon University so it is popular with students, but others continue to come in to try all kinds of tacos.

FOX8 Foodie stopped by for a taste of these tacos.