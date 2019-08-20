Storms damage parts of Farm to Face Farmers Market in Clemmons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Strong storms damaged parts of the Farm to Face Farmers Market in Clemmons.

Owner Scottie Johnson and others spent Tuesday cleaning up after Monday evening’s storms.

“Pretty much we lost all our produce and everything that we had,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the winds were strong enough to lift and break a large tent and rip earth anchors from the ground.

The storm also turned a portable toilet onto its side.

Cleaning up was not the only priority. Johnson and others were concerned about how the damage would affect the rest of the season.

“We work eight months and then we have four months off. We rely on this day to day to feed our families and our employees and then this rolls over to be able to make it through the wintertime and start our crops and everything for the next season,” he said.

“We got to try to figure out a way to get back open and get this place going again.”