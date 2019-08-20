× Stoneville woman killed after stepping out of car, hit by truck on US 220 Business

MAYODAN, N.C. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck on U.S. 220 Business, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:37 a.m. Monday, Kelley Nicole, Gentry, of Stoneville, was a passenger in a vehicle headed northeast on U.S. 220 Business.

When the vehicle stopped in the travel lane, near Peddle Road, she got out of the car and walked into the southwest travel lane.

That’s when she was hit by a 1999 Toyota pickup truck.

Gentry died at the scene.

Troopers say no charges have been filed.