Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in High Point temporarily closed because of storm damage

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Salvation Army's Center of Hope in High Point temporarily closed from water damage caused by last night's storms.

More than four inches of rain flooded several of the rooms in the building overnight.

Director Antoine Dalton says disaster emergency services spent most of the night and part of today trying to get the water out.

They drilled holes into the walls to prevent mold and mildew.

Despite all the work, more than 30 people staying there now need a place to go.

"We're trying to relocate the families by contacting the family members and see if they are able to house them temporarily. The ones who do not have family in this area will be staying at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club for the next few days until the building can dry out," Dalton said.

Dalton says they hope to have the entire building cleaned up and ready to open next week.