Richard Childress becomes 5th member to resign from NRA board in less than a month

Former NASCAR driver, racing team owner and Winston-Salem native Richard Childress has resigned from the National Rifle Association’s board of directors.

Childress, who was serving as the NRA board’s first vice president, became the fifth prominent figure to leave this month on Monday.

“At this time, it is necessary for me to fully focus on my businesses,” he said in his letter, obtained by Newsweek. “I owe that to my employees, our partners, my family, and myself. Since proudly agreeing to serve on the NRA Board, I have supported the organization and its important mission to preserve and protect our Constitutional rights. But when, as now, I am no longer able to be fully engaged in any commitment I have made, it becomes time for me to step down. I have reached that point in my ability to continue to serve the NRA. As such, I must resign.”

Read the full letter here.

Childress recently penned a memorandum, alongside former NRA President Lt. Col. Oliver North, expressing concern about the hours paid to William A. Brewer III, the NRA’s outside counsel.

According to Newsweek, the letter showed Brewer’s firm drew in about $24 million in 13 months.

“The Brewer invoices are draining NRA cash at mindboggling speed,” they wrote.

North resigned earlier this month, as well as three others.

Childress reportedly did not reference this dispute in his letter of resignation.