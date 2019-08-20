× Randolph County man says he was assaulted, robbed when he got home from church; 1 suspect identified

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for three men and have identified one person as a suspect in an assault and robbery case, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Michael Scott Fagg, 30, of Asheboro, is wanted on charges of common law robbery and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Deputies came to a home on Mobile Court in the Climax area after a reported burglary.

The victim told deputies he had arrived home from church and when he walked into his home he was assaulted by three men wearing masks.

The victim said he was able to pull one of the men’s mask off and was able to identify the man as Fagg, who used to work for the victim but had been fired about a week ago.

Money and a handgun were taken during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fagg or the other two men involved in the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.