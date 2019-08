Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are on scene of a reported shooting in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Efird Street, just west of Smith Reynolds Airport.

Police tell FOX8 two people were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was able to run to the nearby Speedway gas station.

Neighbors said they heard around eight shots.

Winston-Salem PD on scene of a shooting on Efird Street near the airport. Working to gather more details right now. Multiple police officers at multiple houses. ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/4QiqJc4Son — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) August 20, 2019