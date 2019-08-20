Phish fans concerned about plague-infected prairie dogs in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Thousands of concert goers are livid and demanding answers about the status of an upcoming three-day Phish festival at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Many areas surrounding the stadium are currently closed because of ongoing concerns about the plague in prairie dogs, and many worry about the impact that could have on this year's show, according to KDVR.

For the past eight years, the legendary jam band has closed its summer tour with a three-day festival over Labor Day weekend at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

This year was supposed to be no different until the plague was detected in prairie dogs around the stadium.

"I'm definitely a little worried," said Stefanie Bernstein, a Pennsylvania woman who has tickets for the Colorado concert.

However, Bernstein is more worried about whether the show will even happen, and if it does, whether camping will be allowed.

Thousands of people usually pitch their tents for the weekend, with permits running a little over $100.

"I've emailed the director of Tri-County Health. I've emailed people at Dick's Sporting Goods Park who manage reservations. Not a single word from anybody," said Bernstein.

Calls and emails to promoter AEG Presents by KDVR have not yet been returned.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which works with Dick's Sporting Goods Park, tells us no decisions have been made yet in regards to camping. However, they say the show will still take place as scheduled.

That concert is now less than two weeks away.

"People are already changing their plans. People are mad. People are Phish fans and Phish fans that are mad are really mad," said Keegan Lauer.

"I booked a hotel room. That's beside the point. It's the principle, keeping thousands of people from all over the country in the dark. If this plague is such a big threat and they're being extra cautious, then they need to speak up sooner rather than later. I'm not sure what they're waiting for. I'm really not," said Bernstein.