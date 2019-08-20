× NC 9-year-old shot, killed in car was on the way to get snow cone

DURHAM, N.C. – A drive-by shooting in Durham has killed a 9-year-old boy and injured an 8-year-old boy, motivating some leaders to speak out against gun violence.

Nine-year-old Zion Person was shot and killed Sunday night in Durham, WTVD reported. Police said the unidentified 8-year-old suffered an arm injury but would be OK.

Police said someone in a car fired shots into the SUV the children were riding in. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said the department is working aggressively to identify the people involved.

According to Zion’s aunt, Danyell Ragland, five children — as young as 3 — were in the car at the time of the shooting. They were on their way to Pelican’s SnoBalls to get snow cones.

“I hear a horn and when the horn beeped I looked around,” Ragland told WTVD. “I’m getting ready to turn and…I hear gunshots but I didn’t know they were shooting at me.”

“They’re going to pay. I promise,” said Ragland. “They’re going to rot in hell for what they did.”

She said the shooters must have thought she was someone else because her windows are tinted and it was dark outside.

“Now my sister’s got to bury her son,” Ragland said. “He ain’t nothing but 9. He didn’t even go through life yet. He was just getting started.”