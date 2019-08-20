× Moped driver killed in crash in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person driving a moped was killed in a crash in Reidsville early Tuesday morning, according to RockinghamNow.

Reidsville police have confirmed that an individual was driving a moped at approximately 6 a.m. on Freeway Drive, near Sunnycrest Drive, when they were hit and killed by another driver.

No other details have been released at this time, and investigators with the Reidsville Police Department continue to work the scene this morning.

Reidsville Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this morning’s accident to call the Reidsville Police Department at (336) 349-1010.