Mocksville residents upset over disappearance of Sergeant Butters the cat on social media

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- A Piedmont town is in an uproar over a cat.

Sergeant Butters had been filling in on the force at a police station in Davie County. He even developed quite the following online.

But when the feline celebrity suddenly disappeared from social media, many people chimed in, concerned for his well-being.

It began when a stray cat showed up at the Mocksville Police Department. He never left and before long became an officer in his own right and a social media phenomenon.

“People coming by to see him. Officers coming by to see him, sprawled out on a desk doing paperwork. All that kind of stuff,” said Alan Bagshaw, a concerned citizen.

“It was just a great, feel-good thing that everyone loved to watch daily and when it just disappeared with no explanation from anyone, we had questions,” said Candace Kaufman, who started the Facebook group "Save Sarge Butters."

His social media pages were deactivated. That’s when the Facebook group was started. Sarge supporters were looking for answers and for an update on the beloved cat.

“If they’re willing to take a living creature that they’ve been put in charge of and just kind of throw it away, this is exactly why our shelters are full,” Bagshaw said.

“Sargent Butters has been one of the best PR campaigns going on right now. With all the stuff in the past that has gone on with Mocksville and the police department, this is one of the best marketing and PR things that I have seen in a long time,” Kaufman said.

“It’s just a very sad situation to have that removed,” Bagshaw said.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, the mayor of Mocksville announced to a packed room that Sarge is safe and staying with a friend of the police department’s and that his social media pages would return.