× Man arrested for botching castration on victim he met on dark web, deputies say

SEBRING, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly performed a botched castration at his home, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Van Ryswyk, 74, of Sebring, is charged with practicing medicine without a license resulting in bodily injury.

Deputies came to Van Ryswyk’s home after a 911 hang-up call just before midnight Sunday.

In the home, deputies found a man on the bed with a towel over his groin bleeding heavily.

The room was set up like a surgical center with medical equipment and painkillers. There was also a camera set up to record the procedure.

Van Ryswyk told deputies he met the victim on a website on the dark web for people with a castration fetish.

He told the victim that he had experience on animals and had even removed one of his own testicles in 2012.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was later flown to a regional medical center.

Van Ryswyk’s bond was set at $250,000.