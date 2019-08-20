Juul speeds up global expansion as lawmakers seek crackdown, former Walt Disney Company accountant files ‘whistleblower’ tips and more

Posted 7:00 am, August 20, 2019, by

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Juul which is speeding up its global expansion as lawmakers seek to crackdown on the brand, a former Walt Disney Company accountant who said she has filed a series of whistleblower tips and Twitter which removed nearly 1,000 accounts linked to a Chinese government campaign against protesters.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.