× Greensboro loses lead architect for Tanger Center after contractor goes out of business; council to consider hiring architect’s new employer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is scrambling after the lead architect who was working on the Steven B. Tanger Center for the Performing Arts lost her job when the company she worked for went out of business, according to the News & Record.

Lead architect Amanda Hodgins worked for Atlanta-based Rosser International, one of the architecture firms contracted to work on the $84.7 million center.

New documents, however, revealed that Rosser laid off its staff, Hodgins included, and closed its doors on June 25.

The Greensboro City Council plans to consider a $140,000 contract with Atlanta-based TVS North Carolina, P.C., where Hodgins now works, to finish the job.

Despite the unexpected closure, Greensboro Coliseum Director Matt Brown said in an email that none of the planning documents were lost and the team was “able to ensure there were no disruptions in the continuity of the project,” according to the News & Record.

The City of Greensboro plans to file a claim against Rosser’s professional liability insurance, though the amount of the claim is yet to be determined.

The Tanger Center is still expected to open in March 2020.

Tanger Center architect goes out of business, council asked to hire former employee of Rosser International