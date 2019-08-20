× Former Gibsonville police officer charged with stealing jewelry while working security at Greensboro jeweler

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Gibsonville police officer was arrested after he allegedly stole jewelry while working security at Schiffman’s Jewelers in Greensboro.

According to arrest warrants, Daniel Wayne Emery, 43, was working for Phoenix Special Police and working security at the jeweler in Greensboro.

He allegedly stole six pieces of jewelry, including two John Hardy sapphire bracelets, another bracelet, two pairs of earrings and a diamond ring.

Emery then went to an Alamance County pawnshop where he allegedly tried to sell the stolen goods.

Wayne was charged Monday with obtaining property by false pretenses and six counts of larceny by servants and other employees. He was held in Alamance County Jail under a $4,000 secured bond.

Emery worked for the Gibsonville Police Department from Sept. 2, 2005, until he resigned about 10 years later on March 18, 2015. He returned to the force on May 2, 2016, but was fired less than a year later on Jan. 17, 2017.