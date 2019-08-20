Eden Police release cause of Kentucky Fried Chicken explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. -- The cause of the explosion at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Eden in July was accidental, caused by a gas leak, according to a news release from the Eden Police Department.

"The Eden Police Department in conjunction with the Eden Fire Department, Rockingham County Arson Task Force, and State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and a private engineering company specializing in natural gas, have jointly investigated the incident and reached a conclusion. After a thorough investigation, by all respective agencies involved, it has been determined the explosion was accidental, caused by a gas leak."

No one was hurt in the July 11 explosion, but it sent debris into the road and damaged nearby businesses.