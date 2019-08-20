Chatham County commissioners order removal of Confederate monument, rescind century-old agreement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBORO, N.C. — It's an agreement that was made in 1907, but, on Monday, the Chatham County commissioners changed their mind about a Confederate monument in Pittsboro, WNCN reports.

The commissioners voted 4-1 to end the 112-year-old agreement, telling the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy to come up with a plan to move it from the historic courthouse property by Oct. 1.

If they don't meet that deadline, the county plans to declare the statue a public trespass on Nov. 1 and move the statue for them.

“It’s not exclusively homage to soldiers who died, but a constant reminder of the brutality and second class status and political power that the white population had and can exercise over its citizen neighbors with dark skin,” said Commissioner Diana Hales, according to WNCN.

It's unclear to where exactly officials would move the statue, but Commissioner Karen Howard said it could go to a cemetery or somewhere else.

This decision comes after a community group voiced fierce opposition to the monument.