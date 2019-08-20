Apps that parents should keep their eyes on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are some apps on your child's' phones that help them hide things from you, and that can be dangerous.

Julie Wilson talked with a cybersecurity expert who can help parents get control of these phone apps.

If your child is on social media, using Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or Snapchat, you can send that friend request or ask to follow, but know that your child may have two accounts: one for you and one for friends.

On this week's Mommy Matters, we talk about the apps parents should keep their eyes on.