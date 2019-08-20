3 teens arrested while looking to retaliate after 2-year-old boy ‘grazed’ by bullet in High Point, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. —Two teenagers, who were reportedly trying to retaliate, are facing charges after a 2-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while sitting on his mother's lap, according to police.

At about 8:07 p.m. Monday night, police responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of East Green Drive.

At the scene, the mother told police that unknown people shot into her apartment. She was holding her 2-year-old son in her lap when a bullet grazed his forehead.

Police found 30 casings which police say were from a 9 mm gun and a .223 rifle.

Officers began to investigate possible acts of retaliation in the area and tried to stop a vehicle on Russell Avenue.

According to police, the vehicle continued driving and crashed almost immediately.

Officers say five people were in the vehicle. Three of them ran away.

The two people found in the vehicle were reportedly not involved and not charged.

Police used two K-9 teams to track down and arrest the three that ran.

Tawan T. Thompson, 18, of High Point, a 15-year-old High Point boy and a 17-year-old High Point boy were arrested.

One of the teenagers told police that they were driving around looking to retaliate after the earlier shooting.

Three firearms, including a 9 mm Smith & Wesson, a 9 mm Taurus and a .22 H&R revolver, were found at the scene. One of the firearms was stolen out of Burke County.

Thompson was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed gun. He was held under a $75,000 secured bond.

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed gun. He was released from police custody to his mother.

The 17-year-old was charged with traffic offenses and held under an $80,000 secured bond.

Police say this incident was likely the result of gang activity. This is the fourth time officers have responded to this residence for a shots fired call since July 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.