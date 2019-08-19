× Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Business 220 in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Rockingham County on Monday morning, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The woman was hit on Business 220 near Peddle Road, northeast of Mayodan, around 9 a.m.

Baker said the woman got out of a vehicle and was trying to cross Business 220 when she was hit.

She died at the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released and there is no word on if charges will be filed.