Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Business 220 in Rockingham County

Posted 4:35 pm, August 19, 2019, by

(Stock image)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Rockingham County on Monday morning, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The woman was hit on Business 220 near Peddle Road, northeast of Mayodan, around 9 a.m.

Baker said the woman got out of a vehicle and was trying to cross Business 220 when she was hit.

She died at the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released and there is no word on if charges will be filed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.