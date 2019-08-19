Winston-Salem man seriously injured after hit by car

Posted 6:19 am, August 19, 2019, by

Winston-Salem Police Department patch on uniform. (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured when a car hit him in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 10:17 p.m. Sunday night, police say 23-year-old Drequan Malik Wilds, of Winston-Salem, was walking on the 4100 block of Indiana Avenue when he was hit by a 2017 Kia Rio.

The man was left lying in the northbound lane with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Kia Rio, who was not injured, stayed at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Google Map for coordinates 36.144283 by -80.253835.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.