× Winston-Salem man seriously injured after hit by car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured when a car hit him in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 10:17 p.m. Sunday night, police say 23-year-old Drequan Malik Wilds, of Winston-Salem, was walking on the 4100 block of Indiana Avenue when he was hit by a 2017 Kia Rio.

The man was left lying in the northbound lane with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Kia Rio, who was not injured, stayed at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.