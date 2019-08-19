Windows of more than a dozen vehicles smashed in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The back windows of more than a dozen vehicles were smashed in people's driveways.

Most of the vandalism happened just blocks away from Asheboro's downtown area.

"We didn't hear nothing, we were inside," Esmeralda Galarza said.

When Galarza and her family went outside Sunday night, they didn't expect to see their car damaged.

"We saw our glass was broken. They hit on the side maybe with a BB gun or something and a rock," she said.

The back glass of their SUV was shattered and broken glass was scattered across the grass.

Galarza estimates repairs will cost about $600.

Just around the corner from her, on Pershing Street, Tammy Greene and her husband made the discovery late Friday night.

"It was parked right there and we came out, glass was everywhere," she said. "There was a rock in the back and glass shattered all over the driveway."

Asheboro police took at least 13 reports of rocks being thrown into vehicles between Friday night and Monday morning.

Each time the rock remained inside and no personal items were missing.

"I feel a little bit better. I don't feel like I was targeted now," Greene said. "That was my biggest fear, that someone was targeting me."

Police are looking at surveillance footage to see if they can find the person or people responsible.

They have offered some advice, like keeping your car parked as close to your home as possible and parking in well-lit areas.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Randolph County Crimestoppers at (336) 672-7463