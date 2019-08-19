The average date in NC costs just over $99, investigators say many restaurants cheat workers out of pay and more

Posted 6:51 am, August 19, 2019, by

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the average North Carolina date which costs about $99, investigators who say too many restaurants are cheating workers out of wages, tips and overtime, and the presidential candidates, many of which appear to prefer Uber to Lyft according to numbers from campaign disclosures.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.