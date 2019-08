Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a person was shot Monday night.

High Point police, fire and EMS came to 1305 East Green Drive around 8:15 p.m. after a reported shooting.

Lt. Berrier, with High Point police, said someone shot into the residence.

Assistant Fire Chief Tim Wright said a person was "grazed" by a bullet.

No significant injuries were reported, Berrier said.

No suspect information has been released.