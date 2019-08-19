Man accused of leading Randolph County deputies on chase with juvenile in the vehicle
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro man is accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties with a juvenile in the vehicle, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, Randolph County investigators tried to stop a vehicle on Hopewell Church Road in Trinity.
They say the SUV took off, leading them on a chase to Interstate 85, onto Main Street in High Point, back to I-85, then N.C. 62 toward Level Cross.
Deputies say the 100-mph chase finally ended near Groometown Road, where the suspect surrendered.
Travaris Knox, 24, was wanted out of Illinois for a parole violation and considered “armed and dangerous.”
Knox is facing several charges including felony fleeing to elude and contributing to a delinquency by neglect.
He’s being held under a $1,025,000 bond.