Man accused of leading Randolph County deputies on chase with juvenile in the vehicle

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro man is accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties with a juvenile in the vehicle, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Randolph County investigators tried to stop a vehicle on Hopewell Church Road in Trinity.

They say the SUV took off, leading them on a chase to Interstate 85, onto Main Street in High Point, back to I-85, then N.C. 62 toward Level Cross.

Deputies say the 100-mph chase finally ended near Groometown Road, where the suspect surrendered.

Travaris Knox, 24, was wanted out of Illinois for a parole violation and considered “armed and dangerous.”

Knox is facing several charges including felony fleeing to elude and contributing to a delinquency by neglect.

He’s being held under a $1,025,000 bond.

