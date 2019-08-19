× Graham man in custody after allegedly shooting at officers, escaping standoff through back door

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Haw River man has turned himself in after he allegedly shot at officers and escaped into the woods before officials raided his home.

At about 2:13 a.m. Sunday morning, Haw River police called in Graham police to help with a noise complaint in the area of 400 Thompson Street in Graham.

When Graham officers arrived, they spoke with Dustin Eller, 34, the resident of 400 Thompson St. Eller then allegedly shot at the police before going back inside his home.

At about 4 a.m., the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team arrived to conduct a tactical callout to try to get Eller out of his home.

After getting no response, the team launched chemical munitions into the home.

Deputies then raided the home and realized that the man was able to leave through the backside of his home and escape into the woods.

Officials found a 9mm handgun inside the home.

He was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Eller surrendered at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office around 6 p.m. Monday.