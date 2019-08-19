Damage, flooding, power outages reported as storms roll through the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Damage, flooding and power outages have been reported as storms moved through the Triad Monday afternoon and evening.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, more than 4,200 customers are without power in Guilford County.

More than 3,600 Duke Energy customers do not have power in Forsyth County.

There is widespread tree damage in Greensboro.

A large tree fell on a car at Fairmont Street and Woodlawn Avenue in Greensboro. It is unclear if anyone was in the car at the time.

Two trees are down blocking both lanes of traffic on Bessemer Avenue between Yanceyville and Cypress streets.

There is heavy tree damage on Dewey Street.