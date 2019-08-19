City of Greensboro gives nearly 1,000 people notices for putting glass in recycling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – On Monday, FOX8 checked in to see how people are adjusting to the "no glass in your recycling rule in Greensboro that began in July.

Tori Carle, the waste reduction supervisor for the city, says so far they have given out nearly 1,000 contamination notices to people who put glass in their bin.

In these cases, an inspector either saw the items himself or crews picking up the recycling spotted them on the truck’s cameras.

Either way, Carle says you shouldn’t worry too much right now.

“The biggest thing to remember about these postcards is they don’t count right now toward getting your recycling cart removed,” Carle said.

The city is giving people a two-month grace period.

“We don’t want to discourage folks from recycling,” Carle said. “We just want to educate them about the proper way to recycle.”

Right now, the city has six glass drop off locations (listed below).

Karen Butler visited the one outside of the Medford service center on Patton Avenue.

“It’s a little inconvenient but I believe in recycling because it’s good for our environment so I don’t mind making the stop," Butler said.

Butler hasn’t received a notice but is glad to hear the city is giving people time to adjust to the change.

“I think it’s important if they can do that for citizens that are trying to do the right thing,” Butler said.

Carle says waste reduction plans to use grant money from the state to begin an education campaign. The goal is to lower the contamination rate in recycling. Right now, it’s between 20 percent to 30 percent.

“If it’s below 10 percent I’m going to be happy as a clam,” Carle said.

Glass recycling drop-off locations:

First Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Fisher Ave.

Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Rd.

Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Rd.

Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Dr.

McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.