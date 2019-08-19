× Check your tickets! Someone at the beach won a $1,112,709 Cash 5 jackpot

If you played Cash 5 on the beach this weekend, check your tickets. Someone won a $1,112,709 Cash 5 jackpot, according to a N.C. Education Lottery news release.

The ticket for Sunday’s drawing was sold at the Coastal Mart on Emerald Drive on Emerald Isle. It matched all five numbers to win the prize.

Because the beach is such a popular vacation spot, the North Carolina Education Lottery is urging everyone across the state to check their tickets.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.