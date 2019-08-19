× Asheboro man surrenders in standoff after accused of assault, strangling victim

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man surrendered in a standoff after he was accused of assault and strangling a person, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies responded after a caller said Kenneth Donald Cummings, 51, of Asheboro, assaulted a person and might have a shotgun on Creeks Crossing Road in the Asheboro area.

Deputies learned an assailant assaulted the victim several times Sunday evening before the victim was able to get away and call 911.

Deputies found the suspect, Cummings, in his home.

He appeared to be holding a dark object with a red laser pointed toward deputies.

After several attempts to get Cummings to come out, deputies called in the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and Crisis Response Team.

The man ultimately surrendered.

Cummings was arrested and charged with felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.