9-year-old NC boy killed when shooter fires into car; 8-year-old injured

DURHAM, N.C. — A 9-year-old was killed and an 8-year-old injured in a Durham shooting Sunday, WTVD reports.

The shooting happened Sunday night just before 9 p.m. near Duke Street and Leon Street.

The 9-year-old was identified as Zion Person. The 8-year-old’s identity was not released.

Investigators said the children were inside a Ford Escape when they were shot. The shooter or shooters were in a burgundy Honda Accord with tinted windows.

Multiple shots were fired into the Ford Escape, hitting the children.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

“I and members of the Durham Police Department extend condolences to the family of Zion Person,” Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said. “This is another act of senseless violence that simply must be stopped and we are working aggressively to identify the people involved. I am asking anyone with information to come forward and speak with our investigators.”

Anyone with information about who may be responsible for the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.