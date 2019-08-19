× 3 people charged after man’s face slashed with box cutter in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Three people face charges after a man allegedly slashed another man’s face with a box cutter in Alamance County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a disturbance at 2959 Alfred Road near Graham.

At the scene, deputies found Damarius Montreal Wheeler with several cuts to his face and shoulder area. He was taken to a hospital.

Deputies say Carlos Travon Wheeler, 30, of Graham, was in a conflict and pulled out a box cutter. Wheeler allegedly used the cutter to slash Damarius Wheeler several times.

After the conflict, Carlos Wheeler left in a red Dodge Neon.

Deputies spotted a red Dodge Neon as they were headed down Alfred Road and spoke with the driver, Kiara Love. She reportedly told them she did not know about the conflict and was headed to a store alone.

According to the sheriff’s office, she later admitted to leaving with Carlos Wheeler and said she dropped him off at a gas station in Swepsonville.

Deputies headed to Swepsonville and spotted the man at a Dollar General on Highway 54.

Carlos Wheeler was detained and arrested. Love reportedly admitted that she dropped him off at the Dollar General and not a gas station as she had initially said.

Carlos Wheeler was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Damarius Wheeler reportedly has active warrants for assault on Carlos Wheeler.

Kiara Love was arrested and charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance county Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.