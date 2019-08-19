2 charged as accomplices after man accused of stealing car with 1-year-old boy inside in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man turned himself in after he was accused of stealing a car with a child in it in High Point. Now, two more people are facing charges for helping him hide in a treehouse, according to arrest warrants.

The child was found safe on Aug. 12, the morning after the car was stolen from a parking lot while the 1-year-old was inside on Sunday.

At about 3 p.m. that day, Michael R. Enochs, 54, of Archdale, turned himself in and was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle as well as the first degree kidnapping of 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine.

Enoch's sister Lisa Meade, 52, of Lexington, and her boyfriend Gregory Allen Nill, 53, of Lexington, were arrested Friday and are both charged with accessory after the fact.

According to the reports, the couple tried to help Enoch by letting him stay at Meade's home and helping him hide in a treehouse on Nill's property at 111 King Richard Drive in Lexington.

Their names came up as deputies followed leads connected to Enochs. Deputies learned Enochs had a sister with a home at 262 King Richard Drive, about 900 feet away from the store where the boy and the car were taken.

Deputies also learned that Meade's boyfriend had a part-time residence at 111 King Richard Drive.

After Enochs turned himself in, deputies determined had visited Meade's home at about 12:02 a.m. Aug. 12, hours before the child was found.

Based on the new information, Meade and Nill were charged.

At about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11, a mother left her child in an unlocked vehicle, still running, while she went into a business at 1100 S. Main St. to make a purchase.

A man got into the car and drove away.

At about 9:03 a.m. the next day, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office received a call from two people who saw a car matching the description of the stolen car parked at a vacant residence at 380 High Rock Shores Drive.

The next day, Davidson County deputies found the child and the stolen vehicle on the 300 block of High Rock Shores Drive in Lexington.

