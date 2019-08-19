× 2.5-magnitude earthquake reported near Asheville

MARSHALL, N.C. — It was a small earthquake, but a few North Carolinians are saying they could feel the tremors Sunday afternoon.

The USGS reported Monday that a 2.5-magnitude quake struck an area about 13 miles north of Asheville at about 12:23 p.m. Sunday.

The quake was pinpointed to a spot about 5 km deep in an area just over 3 miles southeast of Marshall.

The USGS reports a few people within about 8 miles of the epicenter reported feeling the minor earthquake.