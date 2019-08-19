2.5-magnitude earthquake reported near Asheville

Posted 9:43 am, August 19, 2019, by

(Getty Images)

MARSHALL, N.C. — It was a small earthquake, but a few North Carolinians are saying they could feel the tremors Sunday afternoon.

The USGS reported Monday that a 2.5-magnitude quake struck an area about 13 miles north of Asheville at about 12:23 p.m. Sunday.

The quake was pinpointed to a spot about 5 km deep in an area just over 3 miles southeast of Marshall.

The USGS reports a few people within about 8 miles of the epicenter reported feeling the minor earthquake.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.